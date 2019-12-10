Yankees offer Gerrit Cole deal larger than Stephen Strasburg's record contract, per report
Aaron Boone said the Yankees' meeting with Cole was a 'real joy'
The New York Yankees have offered top free agent pitcher Gerrit Cole a contract that's worth more than Stephen Strasburg's record-breaking seven-year, $245 million deal, according to ESPN's Buster Olney. The specifics of the Yankees offer to Cole are unclear, Olney notes. Prior to the announcement of Strasburg's deal on Monday, the Yankees reportedly were set to offer Cole an identical deal.
Strasburg's contract set a record for the richest ever signed by a pitcher, surpassing David Price's seven-year, $217 million deal with the Boston Red Sox (though nearly one-third of the pact will reportedly be deferred), and the record for the highest average annual value for a pitcher, eclipsing Zack Greinke's $32.5 million per year.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that the club's meeting with Cole was "really good" and a "real joy" on YES Network's Tuesday broadcast. "Hopefully it's something that resonated," Boone said. "It's kind of a two way street and we'll see where it ends up."
Along with Boone, the Yankees contingent in the meeting with Cole were Andy Pettitte, general manager Brian Cashman, and new pitching coach Matt Blake.
Cole was traded to the Astros in January 2018 by the Pittsburgh Pirates, and since then, he's been pitching at another level. The right-hander put together a remarkable 2019 season, finishing with a 20-5 record (including 16 straight wins), a 2.50 ERA and a league-best 326 strikeouts. Cole, 29, was drafted by the Yankees in 2008 and he grew up a Yankees fan, but he's also a native of Orange County, California.
The Angels, the other current main suitor for Cole, have said that they are willing to spend this winter, and the club's biggest concern for the 2020 season is pitching. The Dodgers are in the mix as well. Cole entered the offseason ranked as our No. 2 free agent behind third baseman Anthony Rendon.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rumors: Angels interested in Rendon
Here's what's buzzing around MLB for Tuesday
-
Boras: Cole deal could be done soon
Cole could become the first pitcher in MLB history to ink a $300 million contract
-
Names to know for Rule 5 draft
The 2019 Winter Meetings close out with the draft on Thursday
-
Nats inquired about trade for Bryant
The Nationals could look to fill an Anthony Rendon-sized hole with Kris Bryant this offseason
-
Yankees looking to trade J.A. Happ
Happ is owed $17 million in 2020
-
Rumors: Red Sox trying to trade Bradley
Let's take a look at what is buzzing around the baseball rumor mill
-
Nats win first WS in franchise history
The Nationals' improbable October run ended with a championship
-
Nats force WS Game 7 vs. Astros
The Nationals won their third road game of the series Tuesday night