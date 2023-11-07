The New York Yankees have offered their open hitting coach position to James Rowson, according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. The two sides are expected to reach an agreement.

Rowson, 47, is no stranger to the Yankees organization. He spent several seasons playing in New York's minor-league system. Later, after transitioning to coaching, he served as the Yankees' hitting coordinator in two separate stints. He's also filled the hitting coach role for the Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins, and the Detroit Tigers, with whom he spent the 2023 season.

Rowson, as Kuty noted, is believed to be close with Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge. Rowson's second hitting coordinator stint in the Yankees system (2013-2016) overlapped with Judge's ascent through the minors.

Presuming Rowson does join the Yankees, he'll become the team's third hitting coach of the calendar year. The Yankees fired Dillon Lawson in July, replacing him with longtime big-league first baseman Sean Casey. Casey recently announced that he would not return for the 2024 season, opting instead to spend more time with his family.

Though it wasn't entirely the fault of Lawson or Casey, the Yankees' offense disappointed throughout the 2023 season. Switching from one to the other did not cure what ailed their bats, either. Under Lawson, the Yankees hit .231/.301/.410 and averaged 4.4 runs per game; under Casey, they hit .221/.307/.381 and averaged 3.8 runs per game. Rowson, then, might have his work cut out for him unless the Yankees secure some offensive upgrades this winter.

The Yankees are also now searching for a bench coach on Aaron Boone's staff after the Mets hired Carlos Mendoza as their new manager on Monday.