Yankees officially re-sign lefty J.A. Happ to two-year deal with 2021 option

The Yankees have added yet another left-hander to their rotation. The club officially announced a new deal with southpaw J.A. Happ on Monday. It is a two-year contract with language that would tack on a third year depending on his innings pitched.

Earlier this offseason the Yankees re-signed CC Sabathia and traded for James Paxton. Happ joins those two plus Luis Severino and Masahiro Tanaka in the rotation.

Happ, 36, finished this past season with the Yankees after coming over from the Blue Jays in a trade deadline deal. He went 7-0 with a 2.39 ERA in 11 starts with New York and threw 177 2/3 innings with a 3.65 ERA in 2018 overall.

The Yankees have now addressed their rotation this winter, though they still want bullpen help and need to find a replacement for Didi Gregorius, who will miss the start of 2019 rehabbing from Tommy John surgery. The Yankees are one of the teams meeting with superstar free agent Manny Machado this week.