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🤯 Five things to know Thursday

🏈 Do not miss this: Week 4 NFL picks

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As we roll into Week 4 of the NFL season, John Breech has predicted the score of every single game on the slate, and he will be closely watching a big game in The Lone Star State.

The Cowboys (1-2) and Texans (0-3) both need wins or they'll risk falling into a deep hole just prior to the quarter pole. Unfortunately for Dallas, the NFL schedule-makers seem to have a bone to pick because the Cowboys have to do something no other team has done in league history. Breech has the details.

Breech: "The one-way trip to Rio covered more than 5,200 miles. Every team that has ever had to fly that far for a game got a bye or extra rest the following week, but not the Cowboys. That's right: The Cowboys are the FIRST team in NFL history to fly at least 5,000 miles for a game and not get any extra rest for their next game. Not only do the Cowboys have to play in Week 4 without any extra rest, but they have to play ON THE ROAD."

You can get the compelete slate of picks right here -- along with Pete Prisco's game-by-game picks -- but here are a few of Breech's score predictions:

Vikings 20, Dolphins 13

20, 13 Falcons 26, Saints 23

26, 23 Ravens 27, Titans 13

27, 13 Colts 24, Commanders 17

On the topic of scheduling, the winless Dolphhins have gotten a historically tough draw through the first month of the season. The good news for Jeff Hafley is that things could be worse. You could be Mike Vrabel fielding questions about rumors of a rift with Drake Maye.

🔥 Hot Seat Watch: Norvell is starting to sweat

We've entered October, and the sounds of the college football coaching carousel are faint, but they're growing louder. in that spirit, our own John Talty has conducted a hot seat check on coaches around the country.

Some coaches, like Bill Belichick at North Carolina and Jeff Lebby at Mississippi State, have improved their standing. But Mike Norvell is not in that group. Florida State is off to another mediocre start, and a gargantuan buyout can only protect Norvell for so long unless he starts picking up wins.

Talty: "There's a path to Mike Norvell keeping his job, but it almost certainly needs to include a win over Virginia this weekend. Norvell needs to be in that 7-win range and still has games against Louisville, Miami and Florida on the schedule. With an athletic department in transition, a $46.7 million buyout is still a huge sum to pay out, and it could help Norvell's cause if he can get a few more wins."

Mike Elko didn't make Talty's list -- nor should he -- but it's hard to like anything we've seen from Texas A&M so far. That's why Elko lands among our list of six coaches who didn't earn their paychecks in September. On the flip side, Florida OC Buster Faulkner and QB Aaron Philo have been worth every penny.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Thursday

⚽ UEFA Nations League: Norway at Wales, 2:45 p.m. on FS1

🏈 Western Kentucky at NMSU, 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

⚾ Game 3: Phillies at Braves, 8 p.m. on NBC

🏈 Steelers at Browns, 8:15 p.m. on Prime Video

🏈 North Texas at Tulsa, 9 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Game 3: Fever at Aces, 9 p.m. on USA Network