The New York Yankees will look to recover from a tight loss when they take on the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Tuesday. The teams opened their series on Monday with a 4-3 Orioles win, with the O's holding off a late surge from the Bombers. Carlos Rodon will get the ball for the Yankees, while Kyle Gibson will make his season debut in his return to Baltimore. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.

The Orioles came into the season with lofty expectations but are currently languishing in last place in the AL East at 11-17. Baltimore is hitting just .224/.298/.383 as a team, while the pitching staff has a 5.24 ERA. That's the third-worst mark in the league, only ahead of the Miami Marlins and Colorado Rockies. Gibson has come in to soak up innings for a bad and battered starting rotation, which the team brass failed to adequately fortify after the departure of Corbin Burnes. The Yankees, meanwhile, are in first place at 17-12. They're second in the league in runs scored at 158, behind only the Chicago Cubs.

In his 2024 campaign with the Cardinals, Gibson pitched to a 4.24 ERA and 8-8 record in 30 starts. Rodon is 3-3 with a 3.50 ERA in his first six starts this season. At DraftKings, Gibson is set at over/under 4.5 strikeouts, with the Over priced +120 and the Under at -160. Rodon is set at O/U 6.5 punchouts, with the Over +105 and the Under at -140.

Naturally, Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is the favorite to hit a home run at +235, followed by emerging New York slugger Ben Rice at +425. The Oriole with the shortest odds to go deep is outfielder Ramon Laureano at +600, followed by star shortstop Gunnar Henderson and first baseman Ryan Mountcastle at +650 each.

The Yankees are -147 (wager $147 to win $100) road favorites on the money line in the latest SportsLine consensus odds, while the Orioles are +123 (wager $100 to win $123) underdogs. The total comes in at 9.5, with the Over listed at -117.

Let's check out the SportsLine model's projections for Yankees-Orioles.

NEW YORK YANKEES at BALTIMORE ORIOLES | 4/29 | 6:35 p.m. ET

Money line

Pick: Yankees -147

New York wins in 61% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Run line

Pick: Orioles +1.5 (-127)

Baltimore covers in 57% of simulations, bringing value at these odds

Over/Under

Pick: Under 9.5

The Under hits in 64% of simulations

Projected score: Yankees 4.8, Orioles 3.8