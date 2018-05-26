Yankees phenom Gleyber Torres makes American League history with home run

Torres, to say the least, is off to a torrid start in 2018

Here's what Yankees phenom Gleyber Torres did in a clutch spot against the Angels on Friday night (LAA-NYY GameTracker) ... 

Mercy. That's 95 mph, low and outside, and Torres sent it to the opposite field at 102 mph off the bat. The 21-year-old Torres is now batting .333/.393/.646 in this, his rookie campaign, with nine home runs in 108 plate appearances.

His Friday night oppo taco also occasioned a bit of AL history ... 

The last player to homer in four straight as a 21-year-old? Torres' teammate Giancarlo Stanton back in 2011, when he was a member of the NL's Marlins

As for Torres, he's living up to the advance billing and then some. He was one of the top prospects in all of baseball when the Yankees acquired him from the Cubs as their centerpiece of the Aroldis Chapman trade of 2016, but thus far Torres has exceeded even the most optimistic expectations. He looks like a truly special player. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES