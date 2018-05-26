Yankees phenom Gleyber Torres makes American League history with home run

Here's what Yankees phenom Gleyber Torres did in a clutch spot against the Angels on Friday night (LAA-NYY GameTracker) ...

Mercy. That's 95 mph, low and outside, and Torres sent it to the opposite field at 102 mph off the bat. The 21-year-old Torres is now batting .333/.393/.646 in this, his rookie campaign, with nine home runs in 108 plate appearances.

His Friday night oppo taco also occasioned a bit of AL history ...

Gleyber Torres (21 yrs, 163 days) is the youngest player in AL history to HR in 4 straight games. — Katie Sharp (@ktsharp) May 26, 2018

The last player to homer in four straight as a 21-year-old? Torres' teammate Giancarlo Stanton back in 2011, when he was a member of the NL's Marlins.

As for Torres, he's living up to the advance billing and then some. He was one of the top prospects in all of baseball when the Yankees acquired him from the Cubs as their centerpiece of the Aroldis Chapman trade of 2016, but thus far Torres has exceeded even the most optimistic expectations. He looks like a truly special player.