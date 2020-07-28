Watch Now: Breaking: Yankees-Phillies Game Postponed Tonight ( 8:43 )

The second game of a two-game series between the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park has been postponed, according to multiple reports. Monday's series opener was postponed because the Miami Marlins, who played in Philadelphia over the weekend, experienced a COVID-19 outbreak. Now Tuesday's game as been postponed as well.

Following the Marlins outbreak Phillies players and personnel were tested and ESPN's Jeff Passan and Jesse Rogers report there were no positives. The Phillies will test everyone again Tuesday after some members of the organization lobbied for two rounds of testing before returning to play, according to The Athletic's Matt Gelb.

The Phillies quarantined their visiting clubhouse staff following the Marlins outbreak and the Yankees were reportedly planning to bring their own clubhouse personnel down from New York in preparation for Monday's game. The visiting clubhouse, which the Marlins occupied over the weekend, was disinfected after the series.

The Yankees will travel back to New York and hold a workout at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday evening, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports. The Yankees and Phillies are scheduled to play two games at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday. It's unclear whether they'll play doubleheaders to make up Monday's and Tuesday's games.

COVID-19 carries up to a 14-day incubation period with a median of five days, meaning if any Phillies players and personnel were exposed during the Marlins series over the weekend, it may not show up on Monday's test. The safest approach would be waiting another few days and retesting before allowing the club to resume play.



Despite the Marlins outbreak, commissioner Rob Manfred said Monday the owners have not yet seriously discussed canceling the season. The league believes it has mechanisms in place (60-man roster, taxi squad, etc.) to manage an outbreak and continue play. Obviously those mechanisms are being put to the test now.

At least 18 Marlins individuals, including half the team's 30-man active roster, tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. The club remained in Philadelphia and was tested Monday rather than allowed to travel home for their next series. They will not play until Wednesday at the earliest.