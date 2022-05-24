The New York Yankees placed closer Aroldis Chapman on the injured list on Tuesday because of left Achilles tendinitis. Catcher Kyle Higashioka was activated from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.

Chapman, 34 years old, has appeared in 17 games so far this season for the Yankees. In those outings, he has amassed a 3.86 ERA (98 ERA+) and a 1.50 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Should those marks somehow hold for the course of the season, they would represent the worst of his career in both categories.

Chapman, whose fastball velocity is down from 98.3 mph in 2021 to 96.8 mph this year, has been particularly ineffective as of late. He's surrendered at least one run in five consecutive appearances. Chapman had previously not allowed an earned run in his first 12 outings, meaning his ERA has swelled from 0.00 to 3.86 in about two weeks' time.

Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter Your Cheat Code To Fantasy Baseball You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

"When you're dealing with things, sometimes it can affect you, but at the end of the day, it's not the reason for the last results," Chapman told ESPN, among other outlets, through an interpreter on Monday. "Pretty simple, things have not worked out the way I would want."

The Yankees are also without veteran reliever Chad Green, who is set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The most logical internal candidate to take Chapman's place in the ninth inning, then, is Clay Holmes. He's posted a 0.42 ERA (900 ERA+) and a 10.50 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 21 innings this year. Holmes has not allowed a run to score since Opening Day, giving him 19 consecutive shutout appearances.