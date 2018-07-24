Yankees place Gary Sanchez on DL one day after not running out game-ending grounder

The last 24 hours have gone from bad to worse for Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez.

Monday night, Sanchez was involved in two plays that, if nothing else, looked awful to those watching. First he took his time chasing down a passed ball, allowing a runner to score from second base. Then he didn't run out the game-ending ground out with the bases loaded and the Yankees down a run. It didn't look good and Sanchez got skewered for it.

Turns out Sanchez's lack of mobility Monday night may have been caused by an injury. Or re-aggravation of an injury, to be exact. The Yankees have placed Sanchez on the 10-day DL with a re-aggravation of a recent groin injury, the team announced. An MRI confirmed the injury. The club has not yet revealed a timetable for his return.

Roster Move: Prior to tonight's game, the Yankees placed C Gary Sánchez on the 10-day disabled list with a right groin strain. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) July 24, 2018

Sanchez originally suffered a groin strain last month when, coincidentally enough, he hustled to try to beat out a potential double play ball against the Rays at Tropicana Field. The Yankees are currently in Tampa for a three-game set with the Rays. Sanchez returned last Friday and Monday's game was his second since coming back from the disabled list.

Word got out Tuesday morning that Sanchez may have re-aggravated his groin in the first inning, when he slowly chased after the passed ball and allowed the run to score. The Yankees did not confirm the injury at the time, which isn't unusual. Teams usually wait until the daily pregame media scrum to make announcements. Here's the play:

Both Sanchez and manager Aaron Boone said he was over his groin injury following Monday's game, though it is possible Sanchez had not yet told the team his groin was bothering him again. It certainly wouldn't be the first time a player suffered an injury and played through it.

It is entirely possible that Sanchez tweaked his groin on that first inning passed ball, gutted it out the rest of the game, took all the heat for not hustling, and only then spoke up about the injury. His biggest mistake may have been not speaking up about the injury sooner, and coming out of the game.