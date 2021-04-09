The New York Yankees on Friday announced that third baseman Gio Urshela has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list because of side effects from the vaccination. Infielder Mike Ford has been recalled from the alternate site to take Urshela's place on the active roster.

The COVID injured list has no mandatory minimum duration, so Urshela's return to the roster is entirely dependent upon when he's physically ready to return to game action. According to the Centers for Disease Control, common vaccine side effects beyond soreness at the injection site include fever, chills, nausea, fatigue, headache, and muscle pain. Which side effects Urshela is experiencing was not disclosed.

More and more players are receiving one of the three COVID vaccines approved for use in the U.S., in part because MLB and MLBPA have reportedly agreed that teams can operate with fewer restrictions once at least 85 percent of Tier 1 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Tier 1 includes rostered players and staff members with regular contact with players, such as coaches and trainers.

Urshela, 29, has reached new heights since joining the Yankees prior to the 2019 season. Over that span of 181 regular season games, he's batted .308/.356/.515 (132 OPS+) with 27 home runs, 46 doubles, and plus fielding at the hot corner. He's an important piece of the Yankees and their championship aspirations in 2021.

For Friday's road series opener against the Tampa Bays, DJ LeMahieu will slide over to third base, and Tyler Wade will be in the starting lineup at second base. The Yankees will also be without slugging outfielder Aaron Judge (soreness in his side) for at least Friday's game at Tropicana Field.