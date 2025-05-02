The New York Yankees on Friday placed second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to April 30, due to a right oblique strain. A return timetable isn't necessarily yet available and those can vary, player-to-player, pretty wildly with oblique strains, depending on the severity, location, how fast they heal, etc. Generally speaking, though, it'll be a few weeks, at least.

Chisholm suffered the injury Tuesday during the first inning of the Yankees' win over the Orioles. It occurred during a swing, but he remained in the game.

"I'm really not as concerned as everybody else," said Chisholm, who did not play in Wednesday's game. "I feel pretty good. I've torn my oblique before, so I know it's not torn or anything. It was just to be cautious."

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said earlier this week that Chisholm would undergo testing on his side discomfort during the Yankees' off day on Thursday. The testing must have revealed enough for the Yankees to be comfortable placing him on the injured list.

Chisholm, 27, is hitting .181/.304/.410 (102 OPS+) with three doubles, seven homers, 17 RBI, 17 runs, six stolen bases and 1.2 WAR in 30 games so far this season. Despite the low average, he's been a valuable member of the Yankees due to his power, baserunning and defense.

As a corresponding move to Chisholm being placed on the injured list, the Yankees are recalling infielder Jorbit Vivas. He's been on the MLB roster before, but has yet to play. This time around, it seems as though he'll be the replacement for Chisholm in the lineup.

In Triple-A this season, Vivas has hit .319/.426/.436 with five doubles, two homers, 15 RBI, 17 runs and six steals in 26 games. He's played more games at third base than second, but has handled himself fine at second base.

The Yankees enter Friday's action at 18-13, which is good for a two-game lead in the AL East.