Yankees place Masahiro Tanaka on the disabled list due to shoulder inflammation

On Friday, the New York Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox in the first game of a pivotal series.

Whatever good vibes the victory conjured were dashed on Saturday, however, as the Yankees placed Masahiro Tanaka on the disabled list due to shoulder inflammation. In a corresponding move, the Yankees brought up right-handed reliever Giovanny Gallegos:

.@Yankees place RHP Masahiro Tanaka (right shoulder inflammation) on 10-day DL, retro to 8/10. — MLBRosterMoves (@MLBRosterMoves) August 12, 2017

Tanaka, who can opt out of his contract at year's end, is having a rough season. He entered Saturday with career-worst marks in ERA, strikeout-to-walk ratio, and home-run rate. He had pitched better as of late, holding opponents to a .546 OPS in his last three turns through the rotation, but that performance evidently wasn't indicative of his health.

Tanaka is the second Yankees starter to hit the DL this week, joining CC Sabathia. The Yankees already recalled Jordan Montgomery to take Sabathia's place, and it's possible they'll turn to Chance Adams to fill Tanaka's vacancy.

Gallegos, meanwhile, ranks as New York's 30th-best prospect. MLB.com's report states he has a plus fastball and curveball, which could lend itself to a career as a setup man.