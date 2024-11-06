The New York Yankees, now nearly a week removed from losing the 2024 World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers, are expected to "discuss" manager Aaron Boone's future in the coming days, according to the New York Post. Jon Heyman notes that the possible outcomes include exercising the option in Boone's contract and signing him to an extension. In other words, it seems Boone will return in 2025 -- and perhaps for the years that follow afterward.

Indeed, general manager Brian Cashman certainly doesn't speak like an executive about to ditch his skipper.

"The manager's job is so impossible that you can play the game of second-guessing because you are either going to make a move and it will be right or make a move and it will be wrong and then have at it, right?" Cashman told reporters Tuesday at the General Manager Meetings. "I think he's a really good manager."

Boone, in seven years at the helm for the Yankees, has won 58.4% of his regular season games. He's amassed a 22-23 record in the postseason, however, and he drew ire this October for several strategic decisions. It didn't help Boone's standing that the Yankees played sloppy baseball, blowing a sizable Game 5 lead against the Dodgers thanks to a series of defensive miscues, including mistakes by star Aaron Judge and ace Gerrit Cole.

Of course, there's more to managing than in-game tactics. Only Cashman and the Yankees can say for certain how Boone handles the clubhouse behind closed doors. There's also the optics angle: it's a results-based industry (for the most part, anyway) and managers who lead their teams to pennants (as well as the best record in their respective league) tend to hold onto their jobs.