The New York Yankees are moving their top prospect up to Low Class-A. Outfielder Jasson Dominguez, who played in the Futures Game at Coors Field on Sunday, is being promoted from rookie ball to Low-A, confirms MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. The promotion was first reported by minor-league reporter Eli Fishman.

Dominguez, 18, became the first player ever selected to the Futures Game without playing in a full-season minor league. The Yankees gave him a $5.1 million bonus as an international amateur free agent in July 2019, though his pro debut was delayed by the pandemic. In seven rookie ball games this year, Dominguez went 4 for 20 with six walks and six strikeouts.

In the Futures Game, Dominguez went 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and looked overmatched, which isn't too surprising considering he was an 18-year-old kid facing the best pitching he's ever seen. Dominguez's one ball in play was a 106.2-mph line drive at the third baseman. It was the sixth hardest-hit ball in the game.

Our R.J. Anderson ranked Dominguez the 50th-best prospect in baseball coming into the season, saying he has "uncommon physical gifts." MLB.com's scouting report says he has the "potential for well above-average tools across the board (and) he also has the advanced instincts and skills to get the most of them."

"Yeah, my goal is to hopefully be there in about three or four years," Dominguez told Ken Davidoff of the New York Post at the Futures Game when asked when he expected to reach the big leagues. Three or four years puts him on track to debut at 21 or 22.

Recent top international prospects like Ronald Acuna Jr., Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Fernando Tatis Jr. debuted at 20. Juan Soto debuted at 19. Those players didn't lose a season to a pandemic, however, plus there's no shame in reaching the show at 21 or 22. Dominguez is younger than Marcelo Mayer and Jordan Lawlar, the top two high schoolers taking in the 2021 draft this week.

New York's rookie ball affiliate and Low Class-A affiliate both play at the team's spring training complex in Tampa, so Dominguez won't have to actually leave town for the promotion. He'll simply report to a different part of the complex.