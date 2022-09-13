The New York Yankees announced a series of minor-league roster moves on Tuesday, including the promotion of outfield prospect Jasson Dominguez to Double-A Somerset. The Yankees also promoted first baseman Tyler Hardman to Double-A and placed fellow outfield prospect, Everson Pereira, on the seven-day injured list.

Dominguez, 19 years old, has heretofore split his season between two classes, in Single-A and High-A. He's batted .280/.382/.465 with 15 home runs and 58 runs batted in overall. His performance has picked up since the start of August. Over the course of his most recent 31 games, he's hit .331/.428/.546 with five home runs and eight additional extra-base hits, as well as nearly as many walks (20) as strikeouts (23) in 145 trips to the plate.

It should be noted that the Double-A season is longer than the High-A season. Dominguez, then, will receive more at-bats this year than he would have if the Yankees had kept him in the low minors until the season's conclusion. This move also gives Dominguez a chance to sample Double-A pitching, as he's likely to see a lot of it in 2023.

Dominguez joined the Yankees organization in 2019 as a well-regarded international amateur free agent with a full slate of impressive tools and an unforgettable nickname ("The Martian"). The Yankees handed him a franchise record $5.1 million signing bonus with the hope that he could become a superstar.

Baseball America recently ranked Dominguez as the No. 5 prospect in the Yankees farm system, noting that some of his tools (including his speed and arm) had backed up since he signed. Indeed, the only tool of Dominguez's that BA graded as plus or better was his power. They concluded the following: "There's quite a bit of polish still to apply, but Dominguez still could reach a ceiling of MLB regular."