Yankees prospect shot during robbery in Venezuela, but expected to play this season

New York Yankees skipper Aaron Boone is in the process of learning that part of a baseball manager's daily set of tasks is updating the press on injuries and recoveries. For the most part, that entails talking about pulled hamstrings and irritated rotator cuffs -- baseball-serious, but not real-world-serious for the most part.

Yet on Friday, Boone had to talk about a real-world-series injury: the gunshot wound minor-league infielder Thairo Estrada suffered to his hip during a robbery attempt:

Boone said Estrada was shot in a robbery attempt. He added that the bullet is still lodged in Estrada’s hip and he is dealing with some pain from the incision. Said Estrada is in a good frame of mind. — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) February 16, 2018

Estrada said he got robbed as he tried to enter a restaurant. Two suspects, who he thought were teenagers, asked him for money and his cellphone. He had neither. Then they shot him in the hip. — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) February 16, 2018

Thank goodness Estrada and his wife escaped from more serious harm. Boone went on to note that Estrada is expected to play the "bulk" of the season, though it's unclear what that entails.

Estrada, for those not in the know, is about a week from turning 22 years old. He spent last season in Double-A, where he hit ..301/.353/.392 while seeing most of his action at shortstop (he also played some second and third base). Another good season could well see him work his way onto the big-league roster and prospect lists alike.