Being a radio broadcaster is not always easy. In baseball, when the ball is soaring in the air, it can be difficult to determine where the ball is going to land -- even for veteran broadcasters like John Sterling.

On Wednesday, during the New York Yankees' game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium, slugger Giancarlo Stanton hit one far into the outfield with a person on base in the eighth inning. As the ball was in the air, Sterling -- the voice of the Yankees' radio broadcast -- was confident the ball was going into the stands. So, with excitement in his voice, he exclaimed his trademark: "That ball is high, it is far, it is gone!"

However, Sterling was wrong and the ball was caught rather easily deep in the outfield by Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia. Realizing this was not indeed a home run, Sterling corrected himself adding, "But caught."

Take a look at the play and Sterling's radio call:

After his slip up, Sterling noted, "Boy I thought that was gone. So Stanton got close" Yeah, we gathered that.

I am sure Stanton would have loved if the ball was gone, but unfortunately for him that was not the case. If it was a home run, it would have tied the game for the Yankees. Of course, the ball was not gone, and the Yankees went on to lose, 6-4.