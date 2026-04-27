The New York Yankees are recalling outfielder Jasson Domínguez from the minors, according to ESPN. Domínguez will replace starting pitcher Luis Gil on the roster, as the 2024 Rookie of the Year is headed to Triple-A after putting together a 6.05 ERA in four starts.

Domínguez, 23, is a former top-25 prospect who was once upon a time saddled with a Mike Trout comparison. He stormed onto the scene in 2023, hitting four homers in his first seven games before suffering an injury. He first managed near-regular playing time last season and hit .257/.331/.388 (101 OPS+) with 18 doubles, 10 homers, 47 RBI, 58 runs and 23 steals in 123 games.

The call for Domínguez comes just a few days after designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton left Friday's game with right calf tightness. It's possible Stanton just misses a few more games before returning, or he could need a stint on the injured list. In the meantime, Domínguez could fill in at DH or one of the outfield spots with Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham or Cody Bellinger serving as the designated hitter.

"I know (Saturday) he felt like it was improved," manager Aaron Boone said of Stanton on Sunday (via MLB.com). "I think he also feels like he got in front of it a little bit, so we'll see how it unfolds."

In 24 games in Triple-A this season, Domínguez is hitting .326/.415/.478 with five doubles, three home runs, 15 RBI, 15 runs and eight steals.

The Yankees lost on Sunday to snap an eight-game winning streak. They are 18-10, which is good for first place in the AL East. Even with below-expected outputs from Jazz Chisholm Jr., Austin Wells and the aforementioned Grisham, the Yankees have soared out to one of the best offenses in baseball, with an American League-best +47 run differential.