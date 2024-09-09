The New York Yankees are in a close race with the Baltimore Orioles for the American League East title. Neither team has been going really well for a while, but the Yankees are apparently looking to shake things up a little bit. Just a few days after general manager Brian Cashman said Alex Verdugo in left field gives them the best chance to win, prospect Jasson Domínguez has been called up to the majors. In a corresponding move, infielder DJ LeMahieu was placed on the IL with a right hip impingement. Outfielder Jon Berti was also recalled and reliever Anthony Misiewicz was designated for assignment.

Domínguez is manning center field and hitting sixth Monday against the Royals.

This isn't necessarily a course change until we see Domínguez playing over Verdugo on a regular basis, but it seems like it's at least a consideration from the front office. The Yankees won their series against the Cubs in Wrigley Field over the weekend, but still only managed six runs in the three games. They need offense if they want to maintain this AL East lead through the end and the current roster just wasn't getting it done.

"Jasson is going to play a lot, yes," manager Aaron Boone said Monday, acknowledging that he would still mix and match. "The roster is a living, breathing organism."

Verdugo, 28, was acquired from the Red Sox this past offseason and has hit .235/.295/.356 (83 OPS+) with 0.9 WAR in 137 games. That's even accounting for his .302/.333/.326 line over the past two weeks.

Domínguez, 21, played in eight games last season before an injury ended in Tommy John surgery. In his eight big-league games, he was 8 for 31 (.258) with a double, four home runs, seven RBI and six runs. This season, he began by continuing to recover from the procedure and then also suffered an oblique injury. In 44 Triple-A games, he's hitting .314/.376/.504 with eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 16 stolen bases.

The 2019 international signee was promoted to the majors for one game this season and he went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts.

The Yankees have 19 games left this season and currently hold a half-game lead over the Orioles atop the AL East. The two teams square off in Yankee Stadium Sept. 24-26.