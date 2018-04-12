Yankees-Red Sox brawl: Twitter has a blast with Stanton and Judge towering over everyone
Stanton and Judge did their best to keep the peace
Wednesday night, a baseball game broke out during fight night between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees (NYY 10, BOS 7). Benches cleared and punches were thrown after BoSox reliever Joe Kelly threw at Yankees first baseman Tyler Austin in retaliation for a spikes-high slide earlier in the game. Austin charged the mound and away they went.
Here's video of the brawl:
If nothing else, the Yankees have decided height advantage over the Red Sox. They have five players on the roster listed at 6-foot-6 or taller (Dellin Betances, Aaron Judge, Jordan Montgomery, CC Sabathia, Giancarlo Stanton) while the BoSox have two (Chris Sale, Carson Smith).
For the most part Stanton and Judge, who towered over the mob of humanity on the field, tried to keep the peace after Austin charged the mound, or as much as you can call pulling players apart keeping the peace. Naturally, social media ate up Stanton and Judge dominating the pile. Here are some of the highlights:
Gosh, I love the internet. You can bet MLB and the television networks love the Yankees-Red Sox brawl too. It's great for ratings.
