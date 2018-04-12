Yankees-Red Sox brawl: Twitter has a blast with Stanton and Judge towering over everyone

Wednesday night, a baseball game broke out during fight night between the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees (NYY 10, BOS 7). Benches cleared and punches were thrown after BoSox reliever Joe Kelly threw at Yankees first baseman Tyler Austin in retaliation for a spikes-high slide earlier in the game. Austin charged the mound and away they went.

Here's video of the brawl:

If nothing else, the Yankees have decided height advantage over the Red Sox. They have five players on the roster listed at 6-foot-6 or taller (Dellin Betances, Aaron Judge, Jordan Montgomery, CC Sabathia, Giancarlo Stanton) while the BoSox have two (Chris Sale, Carson Smith).

For the most part Stanton and Judge, who towered over the mob of humanity on the field, tried to keep the peace after Austin charged the mound, or as much as you can call pulling players apart keeping the peace. Naturally, social media ate up Stanton and Judge dominating the pile. Here are some of the highlights:

When Judge and Stanton pulled up on that brawl... pic.twitter.com/1yndnRcMZ6 — Orlando⚾ (@STU_Rivera) April 12, 2018

Red Sox as soon as Judge, CC, and Stanton ran out pic.twitter.com/z7loHU9Mbu — 𝐇𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐲 (@bhenriquez96) April 12, 2018

Judge and Stanton pic.twitter.com/YytymPpZDu — Brian Cashman (@cardaci7) April 12, 2018

boston don't want no smoke with Judge and Stanton. Ain't one redsox player even look at those dudes. pic.twitter.com/rsAd2Mtl4Z — Dustin K. Foley (@DustinFoley13) April 12, 2018

Stanton and Judge would by themselves take out half the Red Sox team lol pic.twitter.com/xd94gieUZq — LeChunk (@le_chunk) April 12, 2018

Judge and Stanton moved that entire fight in front of the sox dugout and ended it. LETS GO!! pic.twitter.com/U6ErnvcZca — Michael DeVito (@mdevito93) April 12, 2018

Judge and Stanton pushing the Red Sox into their dugout pic.twitter.com/4gHW02xeFx — ❥alexa❥ (@lexanndthecity) April 12, 2018

Red Sox players going after Stanton and Judge like...😂 pic.twitter.com/HSjKB1Szob — Ryan Karstetter (@r_karstetter1) April 12, 2018

The Red Sox dugout running towards Judge, Stanton and the Yankees like... pic.twitter.com/WHyYfoZEGc — Careen Falcone (@FalconeC) April 12, 2018

Judge and Stanton...to the Red Sox...😂 pic.twitter.com/yL0CEkPDWl — Betsy (@betsyffj) April 12, 2018

Gosh, I love the internet. You can bet MLB and the television networks love the Yankees-Red Sox brawl too. It's great for ratings.