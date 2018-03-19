Yankees, Red Sox could reportedly play two-game series in London in June 2019

It looks like Major League Baseball will visit Europe in 2019.

According to the Associated Press, MLB is nearing an agreement that will see the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox play a two-game set (June 29-30) at London's Olympic Stadium.

Here's more, courtesy of the AP report:

MLB chose the June window because it is after the Premier League season and before the stadium must be made available for summer track and field events. MLB hopes to make an announcement within the next two months.

The report also notes the Red Sox will have the option of playing both games as the home team, and that players will receive an additional $60,000 in compensation as part of the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

Commissioner Rob Manfred has prioritized expanding the game during his time in power. This season alone, teams will play regular-season games in Mexico and Puerto Rico. Next year, the Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics are expected to open the regular season in Japan.