The New York Yankees acquired veteran outfielder Greg Allen from the Boston Red Sox on Friday night in exchange for right-hander Diego Hernandez and cash considerations, the teams announced. Allen is expected to join the Yankees' active roster ahead of their game Saturday afternoon, according to what manager Aaron Boone told reporters.

Allen, 30, will begin his second stint with the Yankees organization. He previously spent the 2021 season in pinstripes, appearing in 15 games and posting a 136 OPS+. Allen has played in 282 big-league games overall, amassing a slash line of .232/.299/.336 (71 OPS+) with 10 home runs and 45 stolen bases. He's spent this season in Triple-A, hitting for a .795 OPS with 23 stolen bases (on 23 tries).

"Switch-hitter," Boone told The Athletic about why they liked Allen. "Versatility. Good at the role. Can run. He's stealing a ton of bases down at Triple-A. He's very good at doing that, as well. He's played here before."

The Yankees will need to clear room on their active roster to add Allen to the mix. New York has three outfielders who seem like compelling candidates to go, in Aaron Hicks, Willie Calhoun, and Jake Bauers. Hicks has performed the worst of the trio, but his contract may spare him. Both Calhoun and Bauers are out of options. The Yankees could, theoretically, demote struggling youngster Oswaldo Cabrera. His defensive versatility (he's started at a different position in each of the last three games) would seem to make him a good fit on the bench, however.

Hernandez, 18, appeared in 12 games last season for the Yankees' Dominican Summer League affiliate. He posted a 2.10 ERA and a 3.43 strikeout-to-walk ratio in those contests. He was not ranked by Baseball America as a top-30 prospect in the system.

The Yankees and Red Sox rarely trade with each other. This is the first swap since the Red Sox obtained Adam Ottavino in January 2021. That deal was the first since 2014 (Stephen Drew for Kelly Johnson, and that one the first since 1997, when the Yankees sent Tony Armas and Jim Mecir to Boston for Mike Stanley and Randy Brown.