The New York Yankees will look to extend their winning streak to five games when they battle the Boston Red Sox in the second of a three-game series on Wednesday night. New York downed Boston 4-0 on Tuesday. The Yankees (14-9), who lead the American League East, are 6-4 on the road this season. The Red Sox (9-14), who have lost three of four, are 5-6 on their home field in 2026. Max Fried (2-1, 2.97 ERA) is on the hill for New York, while Ranger Suarez (1-1, 3.22 ERA) is starting for Boston.

First pitch from Fenway Park in Boston is set for 6:45 p.m. ET. New York is a -134 favorite on the money line (risk $134 to win $100) in the latest Yankees vs. Red Sox odds, while the over/under, is 7.5. Before making any Yankees vs. Red Sox picks, be sure to see the Yankees vs. Red Sox predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Visit our DraftKings promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Yankees vs. Red Sox and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Red Sox vs. Yankees:

Yankees vs. Red Sox money line Yankees -134, Red Sox +113 Yankees vs. Red Sox over/under 7.5 runs Yankees vs. Red Sox run line Yankees -1.5 (+124) Yankees vs. Red Sox picks See picks at SportsLine Yankees vs. Red Sox streaming Fubo (Try for free)

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review to see their latest offers and get started.

Top Yankees vs. Red Sox predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Yankees vs. Red Sox, the model is going Over 7.5 combined runs. For over-under betting, the Over cleared in six of the last 10 Boston games. New York has scored the ninth-most runs in MLB with 114, while Boston has the 22nd-best pitching staff, allowing 4.40 earned runs per game.

SportsLine's model projects more than 1.5 total bases for New York's Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Ben Rice, Giancarlo Stanton and Trent Grisham. Boston, meanwhile, is projected to get over 1.4 total bases from Roman Anthony, Jarren Duran, Willson Contreras and Ceddanne Rafaela. The model projects 9.4 combined runs as the Over hits in 65% of simulations. Get the Yankees vs. Red Sox money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Red Sox vs. Yankees picks

After simulating every pitch of Red Sox vs. Yankees 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Yankees vs. Red Sox, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.