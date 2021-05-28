The Yankees have reinstated slugger Giancarlo Stanton from the injured list in front of Friday night's game against the Tigers, the club announced . He had been out since May 13 with a quad injury. Stanton's return helps mitigate the recent move of sending first baseman Luke Voit back to the injured list after just 12 games.

Stanton, 31, has already had a very hot-and-cold season. Through April 21, he was hitting .158/.238/.333. He then went into full-on Giancarlo Smash mode for a 12-game stretch in which he hit .481/.509/.904 with four doubles, six homers and 11 RBI. He was then just 3 for 22 with nine strikeouts in his last six games before hitting the injured list.

In all, Stanton is hitting .282/.347/.534 -- good for a 146 OPS+ -- with nine homers and 24 RBI in 33 games. He's one of the most prolific run producers in baseball when he's able to stay in the lineup, but that just hasn't happened the last few years. He played in 159 games in 2017 in his last Marlins' season and then 158 with the Yankees in 2018. He managed only 18 games in 2019 and 23 of 60 last year.

The Yankees still have Voit and Aaron Hicks on the injured list, among position players, along with starting pitchers Corey Kluber and Luis Severino and relievers Darren O'Day and Zack Britton.

The Yankees head to Friday's game trailing the Rays by two games in the AL East, sitting in third place. The weekend series against the Tigers shouldn't pose much of a problem. After that, they'll host the Rays for four games and Red Sox for three in a pretty huge week this early in the season.