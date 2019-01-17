Yankees, reliever Adam Ottavino reportedly agree to three-year deal

The Yankees' have reportedly bolstered an already impressive bullpen

The New York Yankees have agreed to terms with right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino on a three-year contract worth around $25 million, report Robert Murray and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

CBS Sports will have more to come on this story.

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories