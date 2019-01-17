Yankees, reliever Adam Ottavino reportedly agree to three-year deal
The Yankees' have reportedly bolstered an already impressive bullpen
The New York Yankees have agreed to terms with right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino on a three-year contract worth around $25 million, report Robert Murray and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
CBS Sports will have more to come on this story.
