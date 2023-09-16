The bottom of the sixth inning between the Yankees and Pirates in Pittsburgh on Friday provided a scary moment. Pirates second baseman Ji Hwan Bae crushed a line drive right back up the middle that struck Yankees reliever Anthony Misiewicz in the head on the fly.

The Yankees have announced that he's "alert and oriented." He's being assessed by team doctors and has been transported to a local hospital for testing.

The liner was 100.6 miles per hour off the bat and Misiewicz just didn't have enough time to get his glove up in time to stop the ball. It struck him on the left side of his head, somewhere around his ear area. He was bleeding nearly immediately and helped onto a cart by medical personnel on hand. The cart drove him off the field and, fortunately, it appears Misiewicz never lost consciousness.

Yankees reliever Zach McAllister replaced Misiewicz on the mound.

As noted, Misiewicz will undergo a battery of tests and we'll know more once the Yankees relay the pertinent information.

Misiewicz is a 28-year-old lefty in his fourth MLB season. The Yankees are his third team this season -- along with the Diamondbacks and Tigers -- and fifth overall. This was his 130th MLB appearance.