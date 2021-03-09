New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton may miss the start of the 2021 MLB season because of a sore elbow. Britton, who underwent an MRI on Monday, first experienced the sensation after a weekend bullpen session. Yankees manager Aaron Boone told ESPN that the team does not believe at present that Britton's ulnar collateral ligament is the cause of the issue. The UCL is otherwise known as the Tommy John ligament.

Britton is expected to be examined by doctors on Tuesday. He hasn't yet made an appearance this spring, as he's instead had to make up for time lost during the offseason. Britton endured a bout with COVID-19 in January that set him back.

"Just trying to kind of get his weight up," Boone said about Britton's work in camp. "He's actually been throwing pretty well early in spring."

Britton, 33, is entering his third full season with the Yankees, having first joined the organization in July 2018 trade. In 111 appearances in pinstripes, Britton has accumulated a 2.14 ERA (206 ERA+) and a 1.80 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Last season, he even saved eight games, pushing his career total to 153.

If Britton is unable to go come April 1 -- and the chances of him being ready seem to be thin with just over three weeks to go -- the Yankees would likely lean on a pair of offseason additions to fill the late-inning void. The Yankees signed fellow lefty Justin Wilson and right-hander Darren O'Day to give them additional depth. Boone could also turn to a youngster like Jonathan Loaisiga to help out in the seventh inning.

The Yankees led Major League Baseball in days lost to injury in 2019. A subsequent overhaul of the team's strength and conditioning staff may or may not have helped the Yankees improve in that regard, as they finished middle of the pack in days lost in 2020. The Yankees are banking on their ability to keep players healthy, having acquired Corey Kluber and Jameson Taillon over the winter as a means of improving their rotation.