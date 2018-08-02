Yankees remove Sonny Gray from rotation in favor of deadline acquisition Lance Lynn
Gray, who has a 5.56 ERA this season, was rocked in his final start before being shifted to the bullpen
Remember when Sonny Gray was awesome? He really was. He finished third in AL Cy Young voting in 2015.
He's a bit different now. Fresh off Gray's latest disaster, his ERA sits at 5.56, his WHIP at 1.52 and his WAR at negative-0.4. He was booed off the mound after giving up seven earned runs in 2 2/3 innings Wednesday. He could be seen laughing as he walked to the dugout, though it was likely nervous embarrassment more than him thinking it's funny that he pitched poorly.
Almost mercifully, the Yankees announced Thursday that Gray would be moved to the bullpen and newly-acquired righty Lance Lynn would move into the rotation.
Lynn, 31, was 7-8 with a 5.10 ERA and 1.63 WHIP in his 20 starts with the Twins, so it doesn't appear to be much of an upgrade. Perhaps the change in scenery and being thrown into a pennant race will help push Lynn toward his old self (career 3.53 ERA, which is a 111 ERA+).
Regardless, it doesn't get any worse than Gray. As for his struggles:
Don't expect to see him in non-blowouts any time soon.
The Yankees begin a four-game series with the first-place Red Sox Thursday night.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Senzatela throws latest Rockies gem
The Rockies starters are a big reason they've been playing great baseball for the past mon...
-
No November baseball on playoff schedule
Game 7 of the World Series, if necessary, would fall on Oct. 31
-
New Zobrist? No, but Robertson produces
Robertson has married a versatile glove with an improving bat
-
Ankiel considering comeback as reliever
Ankiel hasn't pitched in the majors since 2004 but may give it a go next spring
-
Why boosting D-Backs bullpen is a relief
The Diamondbacks have asked their relievers to pitch on no days of rest a ton this year
-
Roundup: Cards rally for walk-off win
Plus, Yankees-Red Sox series starts, the wild NL West and more