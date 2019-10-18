Yankees replace injured CC Sabathia on ALCS roster, likely ending his 19-year MLB career

NEW YORK -- CC Sabathia's career is potentially over. After suffering a shoulder injury in ALCS Game 4 on Thursday night, the Yankees announced they have replaced Sabathia on their roster Friday morning. By rule, he is ineligible to play in the World Series should the Yankees advance.

The Yankees announced Sabathia's injury as a left shoulder subluxation, which is essentially a dislocated shoulder. He has dealt with a degenerative knee condition for years now, but the shoulder issue first popped up during the final week of the regular season, and it kept him off the ALDS roster.

Sabathia faced four batters and threw 20 pitches Thursday night. His final two fastballs dipped into the mid-80s, which is low velocity even at this point in his career. The trainer came out to see him, Sabathia threw a test pitch and tried to remain in the game, but ultimately had to exit with the injury.

"He leaves it all on the field," Aaron Judge said following Game 4. "You can never say that man never gave his all. Every single time he went out there, you had to rip the ball, rip his jersey off to get him off that mound. You got everything out of that arm. Man, that's a warrior right there."

Sabathia, 39, announced 2019 would be his final season back in spring training. He re-signed with New York over the winter to be the No. 5 starter and struggled with knee and home run problems, pitching to a 4.95 ERA in 107 1/3 innings. After missing the ALDS with the shoulder issue, Sabathia was on the ALCS roster as a reliever.

In parts of 19 big-league seasons Sabathia went 251-161 with a 3.74 ERA. He won the 2007 AL Cy Young award and was the ace of the 2009 World Series champion Yankees. Sabathia became the 17th pitcher -- and only the third left-hander -- with 3,000 career strikeouts earlier this season, and he's long been regarded as a tremendous teammate. He is, at worst, a borderline Hall of Famer.

"I hate to see that for him, I hate to see that for the sport, and we hope he's okay. Our entire dugout was on the top step paying our respects to him trying to gut it out," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "You can see the impact he's had on numerous players on our team, and me, and everybody else that we have so much respect for him that in the middle of a heavyweight bout of playoff baseball we all can keep our senses about us and pay our respects to what his effort was."

The Yankees added righty Ben Heller to their ALCS roster to replace Sabathia. He allowed one run and struck out nine in 7 1/3 innings as a September call-up this year after coming back from Tommy John surgery. Heller, along with several other Yankees, was at the team's spring training complex staying ready in case he was needed the last few weeks.

The Astros hold a commanding 3-1 series lead in the ALCS. They'll look to clinch a spot in the World Series against the Nationals in Game 5 at Yankee Stadium on Friday night. The Yankees will try to force a Game 6 in Houston on Saturday.