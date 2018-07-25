Yankees reportedly agree to Zach Britton trade, sending three prospects to Orioles

The New York Yankees have reportedly agreed to a deal to acquire Baltimore Orioles reliever Zach Britton in exchange for three players, per Fancred's Jon Heyman. Those prospects are right-handers Dillon Tate and Cody Carroll and lefty Josh Rogers, with the full package first reported by the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

Have been told if deal is finalized #Yankees are sending Dillon Tate, Josh Rogers and AAA reliever Cody Carroll to #Orioles — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 25, 2018

Britton, 30, has been limited to 16 appearances this season due to an Achilles injury. In those games, he's posted a 3.45 ERA and 1.30 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He has seen his velocity improve recently, and has held the opposition to three hits in his last eight appearances -- though he's also walked four and struck out just six.

A free agent at season's end, Britton will join an already strong Yankees bullpen that features Aroldis Chapman, Chad Green, David Robertson, and Dellin Betances -- not to mention Jonathan Holder, Adam Warren, or A.J. Cole.

MLB.com had Tate ranked as the Yankees' ninth-best prospect due to a four-pitch arsenal led by a plus fastball. He's missed time due to injury in each season since being picked fourth overall in the 2015 draft, and could well end up in the bullpen. The Yankees acquired him in exchange for Carlos Beltran back in 2016. He has a 3.38 ERA and 3.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 15 starts this season in Double-A.

Carroll, a reliever, ranked 15th in the Yankees' system. He has a near-elite fastball, but has struggled to throw strikes throughout his career, hence a walk rate north of four batters per nine. He could be a late-inning reliever if his command improves. Rogers, meanwhile, was not ranked in the Yankees' top-30. He does have a 3.95 ERA and 2.86 strikeout-to-walk ratio this season in 19 Triple-A starts, however.

Always worthwhile to caution a deal is NOT done until it is done and no team fails more players during physical review than the #Orioles. But everyone I have reached out to describe it as agreed upon, waiting push over goal line. #Yankees #Britton — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) July 25, 2018

The deal won't be official until physicals are passed. Given Tate's injury history and the Orioles' reputation, that's no sure thing.