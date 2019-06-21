Yankees reportedly enamored with Max Scherzer but a deal for Nationals ace is highly unlikely

The New York Yankees have already added one star to their roster in the past week, acquiring slugger Edwin Encarnacion from the Seattle Mariners. Yet with a month-plus until the trade deadline, it's fair to expect the Yankees to be connected to just about every potentially available above-average starting pitcher -- including, evidently, Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer.

On Friday, John Harper of SNY reported how Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is enamored with Scherzer -- to the extent that a team source said Cashman would do "whatever it takes" to get a deal done:

One Yankee source says Cashman would do "whatever it takes" to get Max Scherzer, who has two more years on his contract, but the consensus opinion around baseball is that the Nationals won't make him available, especially after his broken-nose gem on Wednesday that added to his legacy in Washington, D.C.

This shouldn't be surprising to anyone. Scherzer is one of the top pitchers in baseball. Any and every team should have interest if he's available. Of course, only a few would have the financial might -- or, at least, the willingness -- to absorb what remains on his contract. Cashman wouldn't be doing his job if he didn't entertain the possibility of adding Scherzer to the fold.

At the same time, the Nationals do not seem likely to move Scherzer due to the complications involved with his contract. Besides, the Nationals' recent run has restored optimism that they can make a renewed charge at the postseason. The Nationals entered Friday's series with the Atlanta Braves some 7.5 games back in the division, but only 3.5 games behind in the hunt for a wild card spot.

Even if Scherzer isn't a realistic candidate, expect Cashman to continue big-arm hunting in the coming weeks. And bet on him finding a deal before the calendar hits August.