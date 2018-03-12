Yankees reportedly sign Neil Walker, which impacts prospects Torres and Andujar

Walker was one of the best remaining free agents on the market

The New York Yankees added another piece to an already impressive lineup on Monday, reportedly agreeing to terms with free-agent second baseman Neil Walker:

Walker, 32, hit .265/.362/.439 (111 OPS+) last season while splitting time with the New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers. He's consistently been an above-average hitter, having never posted an OPS+ below 106 over a full season. His defense at the keystone is below-average, yet he's shown a willingness to play elsewhere in the past, and he took reps at both infield corners during his time in Milwaukee.

Walker figures to slot in at second base for the Yankees, with recent acquisition Brandon Drury taking over at third base. That would likely leave top prospects Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andujar in the minors to begin the season, and could put Adam Lind on the bubble for making it onto the 25-man roster.

