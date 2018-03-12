Yankees reportedly sign Neil Walker, which impacts prospects Torres and Andujar
Walker was one of the best remaining free agents on the market
The New York Yankees added another piece to an already impressive lineup on Monday, reportedly agreeing to terms with free-agent second baseman Neil Walker:
Walker, 32, hit .265/.362/.439 (111 OPS+) last season while splitting time with the New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers. He's consistently been an above-average hitter, having never posted an OPS+ below 106 over a full season. His defense at the keystone is below-average, yet he's shown a willingness to play elsewhere in the past, and he took reps at both infield corners during his time in Milwaukee.
Walker figures to slot in at second base for the Yankees, with recent acquisition Brandon Drury taking over at third base. That would likely leave top prospects Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andujar in the minors to begin the season, and could put Adam Lind on the bubble for making it onto the 25-man roster.
Walker had been one of the top free agents remaining.
-
Nats practice walk-off celebrations
Martinez is trying to have fun this spring and why not?
-
Houston Astros 2018 team preview
The defending champs once again look like a powerhouse
-
Rizzo: Cubs fans should cheer Arrieta
Arrieta has reportedly agreed to terms with the Phillies
-
Dusty's son, Darren, walks off for Cal
You'll recall Darren Baker as the young lad saved by J.T. Snow during the 2002 World Serie...
-
MLB Free Agent Tracker
Here's how you can keep tabs on the top 50 free agents on the market
-
Report: Phillies, Arrieta close to deal
Arrieta could make the Phillies fringe contenders in 2018