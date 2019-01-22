Yankees reportedly sign reliever Danny Farquhar, who suffered life-threatening brain hemorrhage in 2018
It's already been an inspiring comeback for the 31-year-old right-hander
The New York Yankees have signed veteran right-handed reliever Danny Farquhar to a minor-league contract, reports Jon Heyman of FanCred.
The signing is most notable because Farquhar last April 20 suffered a life-threatening brain hemorrhage as a member of the White Sox. Farquhar collapsed in the dugout and was rushed to a Chicago hospital, where he eventually underwent emergency surgery. In early May he was discharged, and then he was eventually cleared to resume partial baseball activities. As MLB.com's Bryan Hoch notes, Farquhar believes he could've pitched toward the end of last season but opted not to in order to give his skull additional time to heal.
For his career, Farquhar, who turns 32 next month, has pitched to a 3.93 ERA and a 2.92 K/BB ratio across parts of seven major-league seasons. Even if he never returns to the bigs, Farquhar's comeback has already been a miraculous one.
