Yankees reportedly signing DJ LeMahieu could mean they're out of the Manny Machado sweepstakes

The New York Yankees and free agent second baseman DJ LeMathieu have reportedly agreed to a two-year deal believed to be in the $24 million range, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Source confirms: Free-agent second baseman DJ LeMahieu heading to #Yankees on two-year deal. Believed to be in $24M range. First reported: @JackCurryYES. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 11, 2019

LeMahieu, 30, hit .276/.321/.428 last season with 15 home runs for the Colorado Rockies. New York's plan for LeMahieu is to use him as a multi-positional asset, where he'll see time at second base, third base and even at first base, per Jack Curry of the YES Network.

The Yankees plan to use LeMahieu as a versatile player around the infield. They will use him at second base, first base and third base. — Jack Curry (@JackCurryYES) January 11, 2019

The signing of another infielder, after Troy Tulowitzki last week, could mean that the Yankees are out on top free agent Manny Machado, although as Jeff Passan of ESPN mentions, the Yankees now have an excessively abundance of infielders and none of them are quite on the same superstar level as Machado.

It would be foolish to ever count out the New York Yankees on a player of Manny Machado's caliber. But if they are indeed planning on bringing Machado into the fold, they're going to need to move an infielder, because LeMahieu, Gregorius, Torres, Tulowitzki and Andujar is a glut. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 11, 2019

CBS Sports ranked LeMathieu No. 24 on our Free Agent Tracker. The Rays, Giants, Brewers and Dodgers were among other teams that were reportedly interested in LeMathieu this winter.