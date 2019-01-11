Yankees reportedly signing DJ LeMahieu could mean they're out of the Manny Machado sweepstakes
The Yankees and free-agent second baseman DJ LeMahieu reportedly agreed on a two-year deal
The New York Yankees and free agent second baseman DJ LeMathieu have reportedly agreed to a two-year deal believed to be in the $24 million range, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
LeMahieu, 30, hit .276/.321/.428 last season with 15 home runs for the Colorado Rockies. New York's plan for LeMahieu is to use him as a multi-positional asset, where he'll see time at second base, third base and even at first base, per Jack Curry of the YES Network.
The signing of another infielder, after Troy Tulowitzki last week, could mean that the Yankees are out on top free agent Manny Machado, although as Jeff Passan of ESPN mentions, the Yankees now have an excessively abundance of infielders and none of them are quite on the same superstar level as Machado.
CBS Sports ranked LeMathieu No. 24 on our Free Agent Tracker. The Rays, Giants, Brewers and Dodgers were among other teams that were reportedly interested in LeMathieu this winter.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Astros' Bregman undergoes elbow surgery
The 2018 All-Star will be limited at the start of spring training
-
Yankees, Britton agree to 3-year deal
The two-time All-Star reliever pitched 25 games for the Yankees in 2018
-
Brewers opportunistic stance paying off
The signing is just another case of the Brewers pouncing on the moment conditions turn in their...
-
Phillies sign Machado's Orioles mentor
Wonder if this has something to do with a certain free agent?
-
Fernando Tatis Jr. hits walk-off homer
Tatis i having some fun in the Dominican Winter League
-
Three things Brewers still have to do
The Brewers have a new catcher in Grandal. Here's what else they must accomplish before spring...