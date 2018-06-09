Yankees rotation takes another blow as Masahiro Tanaka is placed on the DL with both hamstrings injured

The Yankees on Saturday placed right-hander Masahiro Tanaka on the 10-day disabled list with mild strains in both hamstrings. Tanaka was forced to leave Friday night's eventual win over the Mets at Citi Field after running the bases in the sixth inning. He's been replaced on the active roster by infielder Ronald Torreyes, who was recalled from Triple-A.

This season, the 29-year-old Tanaka has pitched to a 4.58 ERA and 3.84 K/BB ratio in 72 2/3 innings. While hamstring injuries can sometimes be slow to heal, the club did characterize both injuries as being mild. As such, there's likely hope that Tanaka can come off the DL when first eligible.

Tanaka's injury comes mere days after the Yankees learned Jordan Montgomery would require Tommy John surgery.

GM Brian Cashman was likely already determined to land a starter prior to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline, and Tanaka's injury may have hastened his efforts. While the non-waiver deadline is still several weeks away, veteran lefty Cole Hamels of the Rangers is already a hotly rumored target for teams in need of pitching.