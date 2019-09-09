Yankees set franchise home run record for second season in a row, close in on Twins for MLB lead
The 2018 Yankees set an MLB record which has already been broken
On Sunday, the New York Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox by a 10-5 final. The Yankees homered three times during the game: Aaron Judge hit his 21st; Gleyber Torres his 35th; and Mike Tauchman his 13th. Those home runs guided the Yankees to victory, and they also established a single-season franchise record, giving the Yankees 268 dingers on the season.
Here's the record-setter, courtesy of Judge:
It's notable that the Yankees' previous franchise record (267) was set just last season. That was more than a team-level record, too. The 2018 Yankees were the most prolific home-run-hitting team in major league history. Yet here, less than a year later, their record has already been topped -- both on franchise- and league-wide levels.
The Minnesota Twins entered Monday with 275 home runs on the season, the most in the majors. The Yankees rank second, while the Los Angeles Dodgers (255) are likely to top the 2018 Yankees' mark before the season ends. The Houston Astros (241) are also within 30 with three weeks remaining in the season. In all, 17 teams have more than 200 home runs; last year, just 11 teams were able to cross the mark for the entire season.
The 2018 Yankees' record is just one of many that has either been toppled or will be over the remainder of the year. The main reason for the league-wide home-run derby? An altered baseball that has proven to be more aerodynamic than past iterations.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Red Sox fire president Dave Dombrowski
Dombrowski won't get the chance to fix what ails the Red Sox
-
Ferreira becomes MLB's top female exec.
Ferreira is in her 21st season with the franchise
-
Betts: GM won't impact '20 free agency
Betts will be a free agent after the 2020 season
-
Five questions facing next Red Sox GM
The Red Sox will no longer be guided by Dombrowski, and they have a lot of questions to answer
-
Top MLB DFS picks, lineups for Monday
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Can anyone beat out Trout for AL MVP?
Trout is the best player in baseball, but is he the most valuable player in baseball?