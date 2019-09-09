Yankees set franchise home run record for second season in a row, close in on Twins for MLB lead

On Sunday, the New York Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox by a 10-5 final. The Yankees homered three times during the game: Aaron Judge hit his 21st; Gleyber Torres his 35th; and Mike Tauchman his 13th. Those home runs guided the Yankees to victory, and they also established a single-season franchise record, giving the Yankees 268 dingers on the season.

Here's the record-setter, courtesy of Judge:

It's notable that the Yankees' previous franchise record (267) was set just last season. That was more than a team-level record, too. The 2018 Yankees were the most prolific home-run-hitting team in major league history. Yet here, less than a year later, their record has already been topped -- both on franchise- and league-wide levels.

The Minnesota Twins entered Monday with 275 home runs on the season, the most in the majors. The Yankees rank second, while the Los Angeles Dodgers (255) are likely to top the 2018 Yankees' mark before the season ends. The Houston Astros (241) are also within 30 with three weeks remaining in the season. In all, 17 teams have more than 200 home runs; last year, just 11 teams were able to cross the mark for the entire season.

The 2018 Yankees' record is just one of many that has either been toppled or will be over the remainder of the year. The main reason for the league-wide home-run derby? An altered baseball that has proven to be more aerodynamic than past iterations.