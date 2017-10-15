Yankees' Severino 'feels great,' wanted to stay in before early ALCS Game 2 exit
Severino left after four innings and there were concerns of an injury
Earlier on Saturday, the Houston Astros defeated the New York Yankees by a 2-1 final in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series (GameTracker).
Yankees starter Luis Severino exited the game following four innings. He had a particularly rough final frame. First, he shooed off manager Joe Girardi and the trainer who came out to see him following some peculiar body language. Later, Severino took a comebacker off his wrist on the inning-ending play. He did not return after that point, yet he says he's fine:
Severino was one of the best pitchers in baseball during the regular season -- evidenced by his 152 ERA+ and 4.51 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His two postseason appearances haven't gone nearly as well, seeing as how he's left before the fifth in two of his three starts. There's no telling of the Yankees, who are down 2-0 in the best-of-seven series, will require another appearance from Severino this year. But, if they do, it seems like he's hearty and hale enough to answer the call.
-
Seager scratch among most notable ever
From Hank Greenberg to Stephen Strasburg, the most impactful postseason injuries of all ti...
-
Almora an NLCS X-factor for the Cubs
The righty-swinging CF crushes lefties and the Dodgers have a lot of those
-
Dodgers beat Cubs to take 1-0 NLCS lead
Clayton Kershaw didn't pitch all that well, but his teammates picked him up
-
Verlander threw an old-fashioned gem
Well, maybe not like they used to, but it could be a while before we see something like that...
-
HOU leads ALCS thanks to great execution
The Astros have won two close games because they're making plays the Yankees aren't
-
Breakdown: The play that won ALCS Game 2
Jose Altuve effectively stole a run and the Astros stole a two game lead in the ALCS
Add a Comment