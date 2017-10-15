Yankees' Severino 'feels great,' wanted to stay in before early ALCS Game 2 exit

Earlier on Saturday, the Houston Astros defeated the New York Yankees by a 2-1 final in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series (GameTracker).

Yankees starter Luis Severino exited the game following four innings. He had a particularly rough final frame. First, he shooed off manager Joe Girardi and the trainer who came out to see him following some peculiar body language. Later, Severino took a comebacker off his wrist on the inning-ending play. He did not return after that point, yet he says he's fine:

Luis Severino: “I feel great. I feel 100 percent great.” Said he could have kept pitching. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 14, 2017

Severino was one of the best pitchers in baseball during the regular season -- evidenced by his 152 ERA+ and 4.51 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His two postseason appearances haven't gone nearly as well, seeing as how he's left before the fifth in two of his three starts. There's no telling of the Yankees, who are down 2-0 in the best-of-seven series, will require another appearance from Severino this year. But, if they do, it seems like he's hearty and hale enough to answer the call.