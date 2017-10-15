Yankees' Severino 'feels great,' wanted to stay in before early ALCS Game 2 exit
Severino left after four innings and there were concerns of an injury
Earlier on Saturday, the Houston Astros defeated the New York Yankees by a 2-1 final in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series (GameTracker).
Yankees starter Luis Severino exited the game following four innings. He had a particularly rough final frame. First, he shooed off manager Joe Girardi and the trainer who came out to see him following some peculiar body language. Later, Severino took a comebacker off his wrist on the inning-ending play. He did not return after that point, yet he says he's fine:
Severino was one of the best pitchers in baseball during the regular season -- evidenced by his 152 ERA+ and 4.51 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His two postseason appearances haven't gone nearly as well, seeing as how he's left before the fifth in two of his three starts. There's no telling of the Yankees, who are down 2-0 in the best-of-seven series, will require another appearance from Severino this year. But, if they do, it seems like he's hearty and hale enough to answer the call.
-
Buster Posey rule in play in NLCS Gm. 1
A controversial rule reared its head in Game 1 of the NLCS in Los Angeles
-
Seager scratch among most notable ever
From Hank Greenberg to Stephen Strasburg, the most impactful postseason injuries of all ti...
-
Almora an NLCS X-factor for the Cubs
The righty-swinging CF crushes lefties and the Dodgers have a lot of those
-
Yasiel Puig plays hero in Game 1
Puig came through with a huge double and then an insurance-run homer in Game 1
-
Kershaw just OK in Dodgers win
The Dodgers won Game 1, but we didn't get to see Clayton Kershaw dominate. Is that OK?
-
Dodgers beat Cubs to take 1-0 NLCS lead
Clayton Kershaw didn't pitch all that well, but his teammates picked him up
Add a Comment