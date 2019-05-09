Yankees shrug off speculation that Mariners' Yusei Kikuchi had ball-doctoring substance on his cap

Any die-hard baseball fan or media member regularly on Twitter can't go many days without seeing some manufactured "controversy" about something. A common one is people taking screengrabs and highlighting some way in which their favorite team is being cheated.

Take the Mariners beating the Yankees, 10-1, on Wednesday night. Mariners starter Yusei Kikuchi took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and worked 7 2/3 innings, allowing just one run on three hits.

Per nj.com there was a fan screaming for the umpiring crew to check Kikuchi's hat. Tweets were circulating with what appeared to be a foreign substance on the inside of the bill of Kikuchi's hat. Like this:

Fair enough on the "be subtle" part, but generally speaking, nearly every pitcher uses some substance like pine tar for gripping purposes.

Now, perhaps Yankees fans are sensitive to this because Michael Pineda was ejected a few seasons back, when on the Yankees, against the Red Sox. He had a nice glob of pine tar on the side of his neck. It wasn't exactly subtle, but I can see the argument that Kikuchi's hat wasn't either. It was under the bill, but that seems like a lot. Maybe it was a pine tar, sweat, rosin mix and just looked way worse on camera. All we can do is speculate from here.

As for the Yankees, credit them for not worrying too much about this. Keep in mind, again, that they lost by nine runs and they surely have pitchers who use gripping substances.

Via nj.com:

"A lot of guys use stuff," Luke Voit said. "It's frustrating obviously because maybe then his curveball wouldn't have been as good," Voit added. "He might have made more mistakes with his fastball. But at the end of the day he had a no-hitter into the sixth inning." --- "I was too busy trying to figure out how to stop giving up runs," catcher Austin Romine said. "He had stuff on his hat? That's not my zone. I don't talk about that kind of stuff. There are other people that take care of that." --- "I could care less," Cameron Maybin said. "Nobody noticed it, nobody said anything. We've got a lot bigger worries, trying to manufacture runs, trying to get on base, but I don't think that had anything to do with it."

As for the rule itself, here is the pertinent part of Rule 6.02c:

The pitcher shall not ... (4) apply a foreign substance of any kind to the ball;

(5) deface the ball in any manner; or

(6) deliver a ball altered in a manner prescribed by Rule 6.02(c)(2) through (5) or what is called the "shine" ball, 2018 Official Baseball Rules_2018 Official Baseball Rules 2/27/18 2:16 PM Page 75 "spit" ball, "mud" ball or "emery" ball. The pitcher is allowed to rub the ball between his bare hands.

(7) Have on his person, or in his possession, any foreign substance.

I think we can honestly say that touching pine tar before pitching isn't necessarily applying a foreign substance and it's not going to deface the ball. This is generally where most pitchers skate by and it appears to be the case with Kikuchi.

However, this example is definitely in violation of (7) because it seems obvious there was a foreign substance on Kikuchi's hat and that's on his head and in his possession.

On this front, though, go back and read those answers from some Yankees players again. So long as it's not excessive lumping of a substance on the ball and not blatantly caked on the outside of clothes (or, say, on his neck), even the hitters realize this isn't all that big a deal at all.

Maybe go much lighter on it next time, Mr. Kikuchi.

Until then, stand down, Baseball Twitter. This isn't a big deal. Ask the players who lost 10-1.