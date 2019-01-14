Yankees signing DJ LeMahieu could mean they're out of the Manny Machado sweepstakes
The Yankees and free-agent second baseman DJ LeMahieu agreed on a two-year deal
The New York Yankees and free agent second baseman DJ LeMahieu have agreed to a two-year deal reportedly in the $24 million range. The team announced the signing Monday.
LeMahieu, 30, hit .276/.321/.428 last season with 15 home runs for the Colorado Rockies. He earned the National League batting title by hitting .348 in 2016. However, his offensive numbers have dropped in each of the past two seasons.
New York's plan for LeMahieu is to use him as a multi-positional asset, where he'll see time at second base, third base and even at first base, per Jack Curry of the YES Network.
The signing of another infielder, after Troy Tulowitzki last week, could mean that the Yankees may be out on top free agent Manny Machado, although as Jeff Passan of ESPN mentions, the Yankees now have an abundance of infielders and none of them are quite on the same superstar level as Machado. The team now has Gleyber Torres, Miguel Andujar and Tulowitzki. Shortstop Didi Gregorius is slated to return sometime during the 2019 season after recovering from Tommy John surgery.
The Yankees have been one of the three known teams -- along with the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox -- this offseason to be after Machado. New York was reportedly conducting extensive research on Machado's background back in November. Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner expressed concern over Machado's occasional lack of hustle during the postseason and Machado's subsequent comments on the matter. But still, Machado visited Yankee Stadium before the new year.
It wasn't soon after their meeting that Machado sparked more rumors when he starting following the YES Network. Then, there were reports of his wife Yainee being interested in living in the Big Apple.
Ultimately, it may not even be the crowded infield that's pushing the Yankees out of the Machado sweepstakes, it's more likely that it's Philadelphia and Chicago having more salary flexibility to offer the superstar infielder a mega-contract.
Right now, the Yankees' infield likely consists of Andujar at third base, Tulowitzki at short, Torres at second and Luke Voit at first base. LeMahieu will probably fill in as a versatile substitute. It's a crowded mix that now seems to signal Machado being less of a fit in the Bronx. Although, it still is possible that the Yankees sign Machado but in doing so, they will have to either push Tulo to backup or move him to third base in which Andujar is most likely traded. As it stands, this Yankees lineup is a deep and talented one; it will allow the team to field a strong lineup when their top bats are injured or resting.
LeMahieu, a two-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove Award winner, was one of the top second basemen available in a free agent market that was crowded at that position. Once Brian Dozier and Jed Lowrie went off the board, the second base market began to heat up and many teams (Rays, Giants, Brewers and Dodgers) were reportedly interested in LeMathieu. CBS Sports ranked LeMathieu No. 24 on our Free Agent Tracker.
