The New York Yankees on Monday placed slugging designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain. The moves comes just prior to the start of a four-game road series with the Texas Rangers. The move is retroactive to May 14. To take Stanton's place on the active roster, the club has recalled right-hander Albert Abreu.

Stanton, 31, had been off to an excellent start in 2021. Through 33 games, Stanton has a slash line of .282/.347/.534 (149 OPS+) with nine home runs. Stanton has long been a top-tier source of power when healthy, but staying healthy has been a major challenge for him over the years. This marks his eighth trip to the IL/DL in 12 big-league seasons.

While Stanton enjoyed his best run of health from 2017-2018, biceps, knee, hamstring, and now quad problems have limited him to a total of 74 games played out of a possible 262 since the start of the 2019 season. He's under contract through at least the 2027 season.

On the IL, Stanton joins fellow Yankees Gleyber Torres (COVID-19), Rougned Odor (knee), Aaron Hicks (wrist), Luis Severino (recovering from Tommy John surgery), Zach Britton (elbow), Darren O'Day (shoulder), and Clarke Schmidt (elbow).

Earlier on Monday, the Yankees were reported to be targeting a left-handed bat as the schedule winds toward the July 30 trade deadline. While Stanton is right-handed, the loss of one of the most productive bats -- particularly in light of his injury history -- no doubt increases the urgency on the part of the front office.