Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton likely out until August with knee injury, Brian Cashman says

On Wednesday, the Yankees announced that outfielder Giancarlo Stanton would return to the 10-day injured list and miss the London Series with a right knee sprain. The news got a little worse on Thursday. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters that August is the "sweet spot" for Stanton's return timetable.

After Stanton made his return just last week, his excruciating saga of injuries this season will continue. Stanton has missed nearly the entire 2019 season with various injuries, and he's only played in nine games in 2019. Stanton first landed on the IL with a biceps injury, then suffered a setback with shoulder trouble and another setback as a calf injury continued to keep him off the field. It's his second IL trip in 2019, but the knee sprain is now his fourth injury. Stanton originally suffered the knee sprain on a headfirst slide against the Toronto Blue Jays during Tuesday's game.

The Yankees have had some awful luck when it comes to injuries this season, but somehow, the team has managed to thrive. Entering Thursday, they hold a comfortable seven game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays for first place in the American League East.

With Stanton back on the shelf, the Yankees recalled Mike Tauchman ahead of the team's trip to London for two games against the Red Sox. Cashman told reporters, including MLB.com's Bryan Hoch, that the decision to go with Mike Tauchman for the London series instead of recalling Clint Frazier was because the team was prioritizing defense. Frazier was demoted on June 16 to make room for Edwin Encarnacion.