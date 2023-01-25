Sometimes picking the perfect song for a specific situation can be a difficult task. It gets more challenging if you're a baseball player and are trying to pick a walk-up song. Aaron Judge's wife knows the struggle a little too well.

In an recent interview on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Judge talked about the process of selecting the perfect song that gets played when his name gets called.

"This is by far the toughest decision any baseball player has to make in the offseason," Judge said. "I'm telling you, I make a whole playlist. I have about 30-40 songs. I'm in my car. My wife gets mad at me."

He can't just pick any song that he likes. The song has to sound good with the with his name and number, which of course he always tests out.

"I'll be like, 'Now batting, number 99, Aaron Judge!' and then play it," Judge said. "Then I'll start it over and be like, 'What'd you think?' It's a long process."

It might be a difficult decision to make, but it's something he -- and his wife -- must endure in order to get the perfect music that will give him a little extra boost of energy when he steps up to the plate.

It doesn't have to be a specific genre. In fact, Judge chose "Boogie Nights" by Heatwave at the beginning of the 2021 season. That song is a funk/disco piece from the 1970s.

This past season, Judge's walk-up song was "Hello" by Pop Smoke, a rap song that contains the lyrics "I'm the king of New York" -- perfect for the Yankees star who made history by hitting an AL-record 62 home runs.

Judge is still searching for a new song, but at least he's already made other important decisions during the offseason. The star right fielder will be returning to the Yankees after signing a nine-year, $360 million contract.