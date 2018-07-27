Yankees star Aaron Judge leaves game, undergoes MRI after being hit by pitch on wrist

Thursday was supposed to be a day of celebration for the New York Yankees after they acquired left-handed starter J.A. Happ from the Toronto Blue Jays to shore up their rotation.

Alas, the day took a turn for the worse during their game against the Kansas City Royals. That's because Aaron Judge departed after being struck on the wrist by a pitch from Jake Junis. Judge stayed in the game and singled in his next at-bat. He was then removed and has since been ushered to a local hospital to undergo an MRI:

Aaron Judge has left Yankee Stadium and is getting an MRI on his right wrist. He was hit by a pitch in the first inning. #Yankees — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) July 27, 2018

Obviously, losing Judge for any length of time would be a blow for the Yankees. Already this week, New York placed catcher Gary Sanchez on the disabled list due to an aggravated groin injury.

Judge entered the night hitting .283/.396/.547 with 26 home runs.