Yankees star Aaron Judge leaves game, undergoes MRI after being hit by pitch on wrist

Judge initially was able to stay in the game after getting plunked but eventually exited

Thursday was supposed to be a day of celebration for the New York Yankees after they acquired left-handed starter J.A. Happ from the Toronto Blue Jays to shore up their rotation.

Alas, the day took a turn for the worse during their game against the Kansas City Royals. That's because Aaron Judge departed after being struck on the wrist by a pitch from Jake Junis. Judge stayed in the game and singled in his next at-bat. He was then removed and has since been ushered to a local hospital to undergo an MRI:

Obviously, losing Judge for any length of time would be a blow for the Yankees. Already this week, New York placed catcher Gary Sanchez on the disabled list due to an aggravated groin injury.

Judge entered the night hitting .283/.396/.547 with 26 home runs. 

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson

