Yankees star Aaron Judge to miss at least three weeks with chip fracture in wrist

Thursday was supposed to be a day of celebration for the New York Yankees after they acquired left-handed starter J.A. Happ from the Toronto Blue Jays to shore up their rotation.

Alas, the day took a turn for the worse during their game against the Kansas City Royals. That's because Aaron Judge departed after being struck on the wrist by a pitch from Jake Junis. Judge stayed in the game and singled in his next at-bat. He was then removed and has since been ushered to a local hospital to undergo an MRI, where it was discovered that he'd suffered a chip fracture:

Tonight OF Aaron Judge sustained a chip fracture of the right wrist (ulnar styloid bone). No surgery has been recommended. The Yankees approximate a 3-week time period before Judge can swing a bat in a game situation. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 27, 2018

Losing Judge for at least the next three weeks means the Yankees will be without two of their top right-handed threats since, earlier this week, New York placed catcher Gary Sanchez on the disabled list due to an aggravated groin injury. Sanchez isn't expected back until late August.

Judge entered the night hitting .283/.396/.547 with 26 home runs. The Yankees figure to have Giancarlo Stanton play the outfield more, which would open up the DH spot for Neil Walker. Earlier in the day, the Yankees brought up Shane Robinson, so they're beginning to exhaust their outfield options. As such, it's possible New York looks to acquire an outfielder in trade over the next few days.