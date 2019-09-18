Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton makes long-awaited return to lineup with New York on verge of AL East title

On Wednesday, the Yankees announced that Giancarlo Stanton was activated from the 60-day injured list. Stanton is back in the Yankees lineup for the first time in nearly three months, batting fifth and starting in left field.

Another night, another return 👀



Powered by @Biofreeze pic.twitter.com/wUKhSYqVyP — New York Yankees (@Yankees) September 18, 2019

It's Stanton's first game back since June 25 after battling through a string of injuries, most recently a posterior cruciate ligament strain in his right knee. He also suffered setbacks due to a strained left biceps, strained left shoulder and strained left calf.

Stanton, 29, is currently in the eighth year of a $325 million contract. The outfielder has played just nine games this season. In those nine games, he's seen 38 plate appearances, batting .290/.421/.419 with a double, one home run and seven RBI. With both Mike Tauchman (calf strain) and Aaron Hicks (right flexor strain) likely done for the season, Stanton's return will help fill the gaps to a limited outfield.

Stanton re-joins the team at an opportune time. With a win (or Tampa Bay Rays loss) on Wednesday, the club can clinch its first American League East title since 2012.

As has been the case for the whole season, the Yankees have had plenty of injury news this week. Right-hander Luis Severino had a promising 2019 debut on Tuesday night, but the team also learned that reliever Dellin Betances was done for the year due to a partially torn Achilles tendon.