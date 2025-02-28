Yankees starting pitcher Luis Gil was shut down during his scheduled bullpen session on Friday due to some tightness in his right shoulder (via New York Post) and will have an MRI on Saturday. We'll hopefully find out more information once the Yankees make the results of the MRI public because, as things stand, this could be anywhere from a minor ache that commonly happens in the spring to something serious that would impact the entire 2025 season.

With the season starting in just under four weeks, any sort of shutdown puts Gil's rotation spot to start the season in jeopardy. Marcus Stroman is waiting in the wings, though, and remember that he already declared himself a starting pitcher amid trade rumors and talk that he might possibly be moved to the bullpen.

The Gil injury is the most notable for a Yankees pitcher, but not the only one. JT Brubaker has fractured ribs while Jake Cousins is dealing with a strained forearm and Scott Effross has a hamstring injury.

If Stroman does take Gil's place in the rotation to start the season, he'll be behind Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodón and Clarke Schmidt.

Gil, 26, was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2024 after going 15-7 with a 3.50 ERA (117 ERA+), 1.19 WHIP and 171 strikeouts in 151⅔ innings.