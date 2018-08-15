Yankees still don't have a timetable for Aaron Judge to return from wrist fracture

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has been out since July 26 with a chip fracture in his right wrist, the result of his being struck by a pitch from Jake Junis of the Royals. Initially, Judge was expected to be sidelined for just three weeks, but now that timeline has been revised.

Here's what GM Brian Cashman said Wednesday to WFAN's Mike Francesa:

"We repeated an MRI the other to get a status. It's taking longer. Normally, we underpromise/overperform where we give an extended round. We thought maybe three weeks would cover it. But it's going to be longer than that. So, we missed on the timeframe. We've repeated the MRI just to be certain that there's nothing new or nothing missed. Everything is as expected. They gave him a cortisone shot to alleviate the pain. So, he was down yesterday. Today, depending on how he feels, he could start potentially progressing."

As Marc Carig of The Athletic tweets, Judge is expected to return at some point this season, but it's not clear when that's going to be.

In 99 games this season, Judge has hit .285/.398/.548 (152 OPS+) with 26 home runs. On a rate basis, that makes him one of the most productive hitters in baseball, so he's obviously missed. Given that Clint Frazier is still sidelined with post-concussion symptoms, the Yankees are thin in the outfielder -- so thin that Shane Robinson is presently rostered.

They're not really in striking distance of the Red Sox in the AL East, and right now they're just 3.5 games clear of the Athletics for the top wild-card spot. They also still have three head-to-head road games remaining against the A's. Thus, the Yankees are in reasonable danger of slipping into the second wild-card spot and having to play the AL Wild Card Game on the West Coast. No doubt, they'd love to get Judge back in time for that Oakland series that starts Sept. 3, but the real focus is going to be getting him back in peak form for the postseason. Either way, this isn't welcome news for the Yanks.