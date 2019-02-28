Yankees still have infield questions left to answer with Manny Machado, Nolan Arenado off the table as options

The New York Yankees were one of the teams this offseason to show interest in top free agent Manny Machado before he signed with the Padres. New York was reportedly conducting extensive research on Machado's background back in November. Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner expressed concern over Machado's occasional lack of hustle during the postseason and Machado's subsequent comments on the matter. But still, Machado visited Yankee Stadium before the new year.

When Machado joined San Diego, there was speculation that the Yankees did not offer the slugger a deal because they were actually interested in making a run at third baseman Nolan Arenado. Arenado signed a record extension with the Rockies this week, and now both infielders are off the board, so the Yankees have no choice but to move on with their current infield.

Arenado, who turns 28 in April, is a six-time Gold Glove winner and four-time All-Star. He has hit at least 37 home runs and has finished in the top eight of National League MVP voting in each of the last four seasons. Arenado hit .297/.374/.561 with a NL-leading 38 home runs and 110 RBI last season.

Machado closely resembles Arenado's statistics, slashing .297/.367/.538 with the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers last season. The 26-year-old played all 162 games and hit 37 home runs with 107 RBI. Machado is a two-time Gold Glove winner and four-time All-Star, and he's finished in the top 10 of American League MVP voting three times.

As it stands, here's what the Yankees infield look like for the 2019 season: Luke Voit at first base, Gleyber Torres at second, Troy Tulowitzki playing shortstop until Didi Gregorius returns from Tommy John surgery (which could happen anywhere from June to August), Miguel Andujar at third and DJ LeMahieu used in a utility role.

First base will be decided between Voit, who hit .333 with 14 home runs and 33 RBI following his July acquisition from the St. Louis Cardinals, and Greg Bird, who missed all of 2016 due to shoulder surgery and only played chunks of the next two seasons due to right ankle surgery.

The Yankees signed Tulowitzki to the league-minimum after he was cut by the Toronto Blue Jays and then later signed free agent LeMahieu to a two-year deal. Tulowitzki was once one of the game's most impactful shortstops, but the 34-year-old has not played in a big-league game since 2017, due to heel and ankle injuries. It's hard to say how Tulo will hold up during the season, but at least he looks good in spring training.

The plan for LeMahieu -- who has seen time at every infield position during his eight-year long major-league career -- is for New York to use him as a super utility player. LeMahieu, a two-time All-Star and three-time Gold Glove Award winner, is an elite defender with enough athleticism to handle moving around the infield. CBS Sports ranked LeMathieu No. 24 on our Free Agent Tracker.

The LeMahieu signing provided solutions to a couple of potential scenarios that the Yankees may face. If the Yankees decide to trade Andujar at some point, LeMahieu could take over at third. If the Yankees lose Gregorius and/or Tulowitzki in free agency after the 2019 season, LeMahieu would become the everyday second baseman with Torres moving to shortstop.

The club's new additions of Tulowitzki and LeMahieu will meld with the talented sophomores, which include Andujar and Torres, the runners-up in last year's American League Rookie of the Year voting.

While Andujar was a force at the plate, slashing .297/.328/.527, the same can't be said for his glove. His defense actually rates among the worst in the league for 2018, according to Fangraphs' general defense metrics. Andujar, who turns 24 next week, spent this offseason working with manager Aaron Boone and major-league infield coach Carlos Mendoza to improve his agility and his overall defensive capability. Mendoza told The Athletic that the drills were focused on his pre-pitch ready position and agility footwork.

Without any big splash infielder signings this offseason (or any signs of a plan for one next offseason), the Yankees seem to be content with their currently crowded infield heading into 2019. But until the season starts, there's still a whole lot of question marks surrounding the future of the Yankees infield.