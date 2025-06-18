The New York Yankees were shut out for the third consecutive game on Tuesday night, tying a franchise record as part of a 4-0 loss against the Los Angeles Angels (box score). The Yankees' 28 consecutive scoreless innings are good for the fourth-longest stretch in franchise history, according to CBS Sports' research team member Griff Waugh.

Here's a look at the longest streaks in franchise history in that particular category:

2016 team: 33 consecutive innings 1991 team: 32 consecutive innings 2015 team: 31 consecutive innings 2025 team (active): 28 consecutive innings

Tuesday's contest saw the Yankees stymied by veteran right-hander Kyle Hendricks. Hendricks delivered six shutout innings, striking out nine batters and surrendering just four hits and a walk. The Angels bullpen -- Ryan Zeferjahn, Reid Detmers, and Hunter Strickland -- then combined for three nearly perfect frames that saw them yield zero hits and just one walk.

Outfielder Aaron Judge, the engine that makes the Yankees offense go, went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts on the night. Over his last five contests, he's now 2 for his last 19 with one home run, two walks, and 12 strikeouts.

The one bright spot for the Yankees offense on Tuesday was designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton, who went 2 for 4 in his second game on the year.

Yankees starter Will Warren, for his part, delivered a quality start in a losing effort. He punched out 11 batters and held the Angels to three runs over six innings. Warren's seasonal ERA is now down to 4.83.

The Yankees entered Tuesday with a 42-29 record on the season and a 2 ½ game lead in the American League East. They're now 42-30, though they'll maintain that lead with the Tampa Bay Rays losing to the Baltimore Orioles.